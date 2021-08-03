On a tough day, Blignaut’s best shot puts a rare smile on Team SA’s face

As our athletes tumbled in Tokyo, Kyle Blignaut ran circles to turn things around and qualify for the men’s final

Gigantic Kyle Blignaut gave Team SA a rare reason to smile on a tough day at the Tokyo Olympic athletics stadium on Tuesday as he qualified for the men’s shot put final.



All three 200m competitors — Anaso Jobodwana‚ Shaun Maswanganyi and Clarence Munyai — advanced through the heats in the morning‚ only to be pushed out in the evening semifinals...