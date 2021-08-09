Six of the best: the Boks who did most to help SA beat the Lions

While it took tremendous teamwork to tame the British and Irish Lions, here are six of the standout Springboks in the series

The Springboks have just completed a come-from-behind 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions‚ and here are six of their most outstanding performers who helped make it possible.



Franco Mostert

With energy and drive that is hard to match‚ Mostert spread his range of influence across the park in the series. His versatility made him invaluable to the Bok cause. That Mostert is the ultimate team player cannot be in doubt. He was one of the starting locks when the Boks launched their Rugby World Cup campaign against the All Blacks in 2019‚ but Lood de Jager eventually played his way into the No.5 jersey at Mostert’s expense. Mostert did not sulk and became an influential member of the Bomb Squad. He continues to leave an indelible mark...