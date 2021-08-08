Rugby

Boks look at battles beyond the Lions

Argentina lie in wait as focus shifts to Rugby Championship

With the series against the British & Irish Lions out of the way the Springboks can turn their gaze to the playing fields of the Rugby Championship and distant France where the next Rugby World Cup (RWC) kicks off in two years' time.



Before engaging the Lions, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had made it clear that winning the series was a priority and that building for the next RWC will only start thereafter...