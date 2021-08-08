Rugby
Boks look at battles beyond the Lions
Argentina lie in wait as focus shifts to Rugby Championship
08 August 2021 - 00:00
With the series against the British & Irish Lions out of the way the Springboks can turn their gaze to the playing fields of the Rugby Championship and distant France where the next Rugby World Cup (RWC) kicks off in two years' time.
Before engaging the Lions, SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had made it clear that winning the series was a priority and that building for the next RWC will only start thereafter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.