Ndah lê die ding: Pirates’ new man promises to deliver

The Buccaneers have turned to the Nigerian central defender to shore up their leaky defence

New Orlando Pirates signing Olisa Ndah has vowed not to disappoint club chair Irvin Khoza during his stay at the Soweto giants after he completed his three-year move to the Buccaneers from Nigerian side Akwa United.



The 23-year-old central defender arrived on trial at Pirates soon after helping Akwa win their first Nigerian Professional Football League title in May...