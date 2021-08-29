Sport

Ndah lê die ding: Pirates’ new man promises to deliver

The Buccaneers have turned to the Nigerian central defender to shore up their leaky defence

29 August 2021 - 18:49

New Orlando Pirates signing Olisa Ndah has vowed not to disappoint club chair Irvin Khoza during his stay at the Soweto giants after he completed his three-year move to the Buccaneers from Nigerian side Akwa United.

The 23-year-old central defender arrived on trial at Pirates soon after helping Akwa win their first Nigerian Professional Football League title in May...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Nokwe runs in four tries as Boks blitz Wallabies Sport
  2. India hurting but determined to bounce back, says Kohli Sport
  3. Ndah lê die ding: Pirates’ new man promises to deliver Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win Czech Grand Prix double Sport
  5. Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur Sport

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...

Related articles

  1. Orlando Pirates bolster squad with foreign striker and centreback Soccer
  2. Ncikazi: Pirates played ‘possession for possession and no chances created’ Soccer
  3. Are Orlando Pirates 'doomed'?: Mbalula weighs in on Bucs goalkeeper debate Soccer
  4. Ncikazi impressed with Hotto, Mosele in Pirates’ fighting draw against Stellies Soccer