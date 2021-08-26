Soccer

Orlando Pirates bolster squad with foreign striker and centreback

26 August 2021 - 13:21 By Marc Strydom
Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah, pictured here in a promotional picture released by Orlando Pirates, has been officially announced as a signing by the Buccaneers.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/Twitter

Orlando Pirates have bolstered their squad with the signings of two foreign players in Nigerian centre-back Olisah Ndah and Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah.

The signing of Peprah, 20, who scored 12 goals in 29 games for King Faisal as they ended 16th in the 18-team Ghanaian Premier League last season, has been reported to be worth R2.3m.

Bulky, dreadlocked central defender Ndah, 23, arrived on trial at Bucs soon after helping Akwa United win their first Nigeria Professional Football League title in May.

Pirates said in a statement on Thursday: “Olisa Ndah is a 23-year-old defender [who was] widely regarded as one of the finest players in the Nigerian Premier League last season.

“Peprah is a striker who joins having had a stellar individual season for the Babes [Faisal]. The Ghanaian produced a goal tally return of 12 goals and 10 assists in his 29 appearances for his club this past season.”

Pirates’ administrative manager Floyd Mbele said: “We are proud to announce the signings of Olisah and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal Football Club for the professional manner that they handled these transactions.”

Both players have signed on three-year contracts.

Ndah and Peprah join Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama among Bucs’ signings for the 2021-22 season.

