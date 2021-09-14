Bok assistant coach Deon Davids backs Pollard and Willemse
Apart from place kicking, Boks will look to sharpen discipline‚ defence and tactical kicking ahead of Test
14 September 2021 - 19:54
Their goal-kicking may have been off the mark against the Wallabies, but Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has backed Handré Pollard and Damian Willemse to make the necessary improvements before Saturday’s return Rugby Championship Test in Brisbane.
Davids reminded of the players’ qualities and the long-term view the Boks cannot lose sight of in building for the next Rugby World Cup (RWC)...
