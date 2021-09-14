Sport

Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way

The PSL’s Akhona Makalima wants to encourage girls to follow their dreams and be themselves

14 September 2021 - 19:57

Having officiated in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a decade now, Eastern Cape-born referee Akhona Makalima believes she has changed the game and made a mark in the male-dominated sport.

The 34-year-old, from Engculu Village in Ngqamakhwe, is the first certified woman referee in the country. She is also a Fifa-accredited referee...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way Sport
  2. Is Broos coaching Bafana Bafana from Belgium? Sport
  3. Bok assistant coach Deon Davids backs Pollard and Willemse Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Nongqayi upsets the odds to stun Mexican Arce Sport
  5. Rose left out as Padraig makes his Ryder Cup captain’s picks Sport

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Sometimes players call me Mr Ref' - PSL referee Akhona Makalima Soccer
  2. PSL referee Akhona Makalima nominated for Women’s World Cup Soccer
  3. Makalima has her sights set on the World Cup Lifestyle