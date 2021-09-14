Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way
The PSL’s Akhona Makalima wants to encourage girls to follow their dreams and be themselves
14 September 2021 - 19:57
Having officiated in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a decade now, Eastern Cape-born referee Akhona Makalima believes she has changed the game and made a mark in the male-dominated sport.
The 34-year-old, from Engculu Village in Ngqamakhwe, is the first certified woman referee in the country. She is also a Fifa-accredited referee...
