Groundbreaking ref continues to inspire youth in her own unique way

The PSL’s Akhona Makalima wants to encourage girls to follow their dreams and be themselves

Having officiated in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a decade now, Eastern Cape-born referee Akhona Makalima believes she has changed the game and made a mark in the male-dominated sport.



The 34-year-old, from Engculu Village in Ngqamakhwe, is the first certified woman referee in the country. She is also a Fifa-accredited referee...