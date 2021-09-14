Is Broos coaching Bafana Bafana from Belgium?

According to Safa, new coach Hugo Broos has had to jet back to his homeland to ‘sort out his work permit’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s latest trip to his country of birth has set tongues wagging, with some accusing the 69-year-old of spending too much time abroad.



A day after Bafana’s famous 1-0 triumph over Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium last week, Broos left the country for Belgium. It’s the second time he has visited his homeland while at the helm of Bafana, having gone there to get a Covid-19 vaccination shortly after being appointed in May. ..