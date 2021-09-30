MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Stop the insanity: out with the old and in with the new I say
Why Bafana coach Hugo Broos must be applauded for dropping Sundowns’ Zwane and Pirates’ Hlatshwayo
30 September 2021 - 20:08
According to Albert Einstein, to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results is tantamount to insanity.
I was reminded of this when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his preliminary and final 23-man squads for the back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia next month...
