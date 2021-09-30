MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Stop the insanity: out with the old and in with the new I say

Why Bafana coach Hugo Broos must be applauded for dropping Sundowns’ Zwane and Pirates’ Hlatshwayo

According to Albert Einstein, to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results is tantamount to insanity.



I was reminded of this when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his preliminary and final 23-man squads for the back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia next month...