'Those are matches that can be decisive,' says Bafana coach Broos ahead of clashes against Ethiopia

“We are in front of two key matches,” said the 69-year-old Belgian after a training session.

Broos said he was convinced with what he has seen from the players during three days that Bafana have been in camp and training at the Dobsonville Stadium and believes his squad is capable of beating Ethiopia twice, home and away.

“What I saw in training, the behaviour of the players in the group, I am confident that we can win.

“It is just for the players to believe and they do after their performance against Ghana.

“When you play the qualifiers, Afcon or the World Cup, matches three and four are always key matches, always.

“Those are matches that can be decisive. You can be out of the race or you can be in a very good position.

“For us if we can win those two games, Ethiopia is out of the race and then you have to see what happens in the games between Zimbabwe and Ghana.”