Bulls coach happy with SA teams’ improvement in URC

Jake White believes their excellent results at the weekend will add credibility to the competition

Bulls coach Jake White says the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) will gain more credibility if the SA sides improve their performances in the competition.



The Lions were the only winners in the opening round after beating Italian side Zebre, but the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks lost their matches heavily as they began life in the competition. Things did not improve in the second week as the Lions, Bulls, Sharks and Stormers all lost their matches...