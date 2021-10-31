Disappointed Raducanu still adjusting to life on tour

Teenage US Open champion vows to brush aside her Transylvania Open defeat

US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she is still coming to terms with the fast pace of life on tour but vowed to brush aside her disappointing loss in the Transylvania Open on Friday and come back stronger.



Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat the misfiring 18-year-old 6-2 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, with the Briton committing 41 unforced errors during the contest...