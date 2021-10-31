Sport

Disappointed Raducanu still adjusting to life on tour

Teenage US Open champion vows to brush aside her Transylvania Open defeat

31 October 2021 - 18:39 By Sudipto Ganguly

US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she is still coming to terms with the fast pace of life on tour but vowed to brush aside her disappointing loss in the Transylvania Open on Friday and come back stronger.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat the misfiring 18-year-old 6-2 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, with the Briton committing 41 unforced errors during the contest...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Lloyd Harris sees an end to grand slam domination by big three Sport
  2. British teen Emma Raducanu says Grand Slam triumph pleased her ‘tough’ parents Sport
  3. Teenager Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning US Open Sport
  4. Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women’s game, signal enticing future Sport

Most read

  1. Solskjaer offers perfect response to the doom-mongers Sport
  2. Disappointed Raducanu still adjusting to life on tour Sport
  3. Blast from the past: No can Ndou as Phillip fails against Mayweather Sport
  4. Blast from the past: All Rhodes lead to five-wicket win for Proteas Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Pitiful Proteas lose 10th ODI in a row Sport

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...