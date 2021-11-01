Jaded India risk early exit from T20 World Cup

After punishing losses to Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s chances of progressing past the group stages hang by thread

The business end of the Twenty20 World Cup risks becoming a party without a host, with timid India staring at an early exit from the tournament they were expected to dominate.



England captain Eoin Morgan was merely voicing the popular perception last week when he described his team and Australia as the “joint-second favourites” in the tournament behind Virat Kohli’s India...