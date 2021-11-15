We’re not Ghana take this lying down: Safa

Safa to ask Fifa and Caf to investigate match fixing suspicions after officials’ dubious calls in Bafana game

The SA Football Association (Safa) suspects Bafana Bafana’s defeat to Ghana in a crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday night may have been fixed. The sports body wants football governing body Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to investigate the conduct of the match officials.



Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, his assistants Samba Elhadji Malick, Camara Djibril and fourth official Gueye Daouda delivered one of the most shocking performances by a team of match officials ever seen in an international match as Ghana beat Bafana 1-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, through a dubious penalty...