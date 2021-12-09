F1 on tenterhooks: history for Hamilton or victory for Verstappen

The F1 title goes down to the wire in the season’s last race in Abu Dhabi, with the two chiefs protagonists on equal points

Lewis Hamilton will become either the first Formula One driver to win eight world championships, or be dethroned by young nemesis Max Verstappen under the Abu Dhabi floodlights on Sunday.



Either a record will be set, one surely destined to be longer lasting than Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven between 1994-2004, or Hamilton’s long reign will end in a generational shift...