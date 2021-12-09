F1 on tenterhooks: history for Hamilton or victory for Verstappen
The F1 title goes down to the wire in the season’s last race in Abu Dhabi, with the two chiefs protagonists on equal points
09 December 2021 - 20:26
Lewis Hamilton will become either the first Formula One driver to win eight world championships, or be dethroned by young nemesis Max Verstappen under the Abu Dhabi floodlights on Sunday.
Either a record will be set, one surely destined to be longer lasting than Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven between 1994-2004, or Hamilton’s long reign will end in a generational shift...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.