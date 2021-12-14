Sport

Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard

Manchester United’s visit to Brentford on Tuesday night was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid at Old Trafford

14 December 2021 - 19:09 By MARTYN HERMAN

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said the club could discuss the vaccine status of potential signings when they look to bolster their squad during the January transfer window, as rising Covid-19 cases at clubs raised fears of a rash of postponed games.

The Premier League said on Monday it was reintroducing “emergency measures” after a record 42 cases of Covid-19 among players and staff at clubs over the past week, shortly before Manchester United’s game against Brentford was called off due to an outbreak at the Old Trafford club...

