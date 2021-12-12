Guardiola salutes milestone men Sterling, Ederson

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal, and Ederson kept his 100th clean sheet on Saturday

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed forward Raheem Sterling for stepping up to take a penalty and score his 100th Premier League goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.



Sterling’s goal was his fifth in the past eight games in all competitions and highlighted the England international’s return to top form after falling out of favour with Guardiola earlier in the season. Guardiola said Sterling, who had missed his previous three penalties, only took the spot kick for the league leaders because their first choices were not on the pitch...