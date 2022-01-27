Kolisi deservedly named SA Rugby Player of Year, Fassi picks up junior gong

Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to a series win over the British Lions and played in all 13 Tests last year

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has scooped the prestigious SA Rugby Player of the Year award for 2021. The 30-year-old Kolisi earned the most votes for his exceptional performances during a demanding season which included a series win over the British and Irish Lions.



He edged out strong competition from other stalwarts in the team such as Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Makazole Mapimpi to become the first Bok captain since Jean de Villiers in 2013 to win the coveted award...