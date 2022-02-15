Blast from the past: Benni blasts four past Namibia
15 February 2022 - 19:18
Today in SA sports history: February 16
1952 — The Springboks finish off their tour of the UK and France unbeaten in all Tests as they down France 25-3 in Colombes. The visitors scored six tries, with winger Paul Johnstone dotting down twice and legendary skipper Hennie Muller going over once. It was their second biggest margin of victory after the 44-0 drubbing of Scotland in their opening Test of the tour...
