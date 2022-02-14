Sport

Blast from the past: Akram sparks spectacular Proteas collapse

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 February 2022 - 19:52

Today in SA sports history: February 15

1966 — The South African Olympic and National Games Association decides at a meeting to send delegates to an International Olympic Committee meeting in Rome in April to fight for SA’s inclusion at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. But not everyone was in agreement, with two dissenting votes on the basis that SA should not have to apologise for its existence nor “explain our internal policies”. SA had been barred from the Olympics for the first time two years earlier, being prevented from competing at Tokyo 1964 because of its racist apartheid policies...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Super Eagles swoop to crush Bafana Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas bowled over by sultans of swing Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Top Four final is abandoned after fans storm pitch Sport
  7. Blast from the past: ‘Die Bek’ lets his fists do the talking to KO Bobick Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana crowned kings of Africa Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Unlicensed to thrill – Baby Jake’s conspicuous pro debut Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Akram sparks spectacular Proteas collapse Sport
  2. Storied ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh builds up Aston Martin for F1 success Sport
  3. Premier League talking points: Sterling in for a pound as City juggernaut rolls ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  5. Ronaldo running out of lives as effect on Man United games dwindles Sport

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022