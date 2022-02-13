Sport

Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 February 2022 - 16:19

Today in SA sports history: February 14

1957 — Willie Toweel defends his Commonwealth and SA lightweight titles as he stops Johnny “Smiler” van Rensburg after four rounds at the Green Point track. The fight was stopped after the fourth round because of a bad cut above the eye of Van Rensburg, in his fourth fight against Toweel. Each had a win, a draw and a loss from their three previous fights...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Super Eagles swoop to crush Bafana Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas bowled over by sultans of swing Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Top Four final is abandoned after fans storm pitch Sport
  6. Blast from the past: ‘Die Bek’ lets his fists do the talking to KO Bobick Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana crowned kings of Africa Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  2. Ronaldo running out of lives as effect on Man United games dwindles Sport
  3. Mercedes fired up to bounce back in 2022, says Russell Sport
  4. All Blacks return to SA shores is a boost for the Rugby Championship Sport
  5. Elgar admits strict NZ quarantine protocols are taking a toll on players Sport

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022