Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis

13 February 2022 - 16:19
Today in SA sports history: February 14
1957 — Willie Toweel defends his Commonwealth and SA lightweight titles as he stops Johnny “Smiler” van Rensburg after four rounds at the Green Point track. The fight was stopped after the fourth round because of a bad cut above the eye of Van Rensburg, in his fourth fight against Toweel. Each had a win, a draw and a loss from their three previous fights...
