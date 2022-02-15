Sport

MARK KEOHANE | White’s Bulls can go all the way in the URC

Stormers must keep up their confidence, Sharks need consistency and Lions must do some serious soul-searching

15 February 2022 - 19:16 By Mark Keohane

Jake White will get it right and his Bulls will still be a factor in the United Rugby Championship.

The Stormers are on a bit of a roll, and for that every SA rugby supporter must be thankful as the domestic game needs tournament contenders to be transformed from the pretenders the Stormers looked like early on in the competition...

