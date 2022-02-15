MARK KEOHANE | White’s Bulls can go all the way in the URC
Stormers must keep up their confidence, Sharks need consistency and Lions must do some serious soul-searching
15 February 2022 - 19:16
Jake White will get it right and his Bulls will still be a factor in the United Rugby Championship.
The Stormers are on a bit of a roll, and for that every SA rugby supporter must be thankful as the domestic game needs tournament contenders to be transformed from the pretenders the Stormers looked like early on in the competition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.