Sport

Keo Uncut

Boot Italy out of Six Nations

06 February 2022 - 00:00 By Mark Keohane

The Six Nations is the best international rugby tournament in the world — and it would be even better with South Africa’s inclusion and Italy’s exclusion.

Italy hasn’t won a Six Nations Test since 2015 and by the time you read this, they would have lost 33 successive Tests in the championship...

