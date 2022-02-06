Keo Uncut
Boot Italy out of Six Nations
06 February 2022 - 00:00
The Six Nations is the best international rugby tournament in the world — and it would be even better with South Africa’s inclusion and Italy’s exclusion.
Italy hasn’t won a Six Nations Test since 2015 and by the time you read this, they would have lost 33 successive Tests in the championship...
