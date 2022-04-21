×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Manchester United hope new manager is the perfect Ten Hag

Former Ajax Amsterdam mentor Erik ten Hag is United’s fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013

21 April 2022 - 19:41 By Simon Evans

Manchester United have named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup semifinals Soccer
  2. Manchester City regain lead while Arsenal upset Chelsea Soccer
  3. Ex-Chelsea star Kalou: ‘Bafana need to go back to fun football’ Soccer
  4. SAZI HADEBE | ‘Losing the right games’ is all very well but Petro are no ... Sport
  5. It’s time for Chelsea to win a final at Wembley, says Mason Mount Soccer
  6. Klopp plays down talk of quadruple ‘dream’ for Liverpool Soccer
  7. City’s refusal to play Chiefs could plunge the PSL into a crisis Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Rahman bliksems Lewis in Brakpan to win world title Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Gary Kirsten expected a serene day of school cricket. Boy, was ... Sport
  3. CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s Sport
  4. Manchester United hope new manager is the perfect Ten Hag Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Tete offensive too strong for Narvaez Sport

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?