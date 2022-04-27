KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Kiwis may miss us, but they can Bok off. We’re better off without them

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he misses SA sides in Super Rugby but SA teams have a far better deal with the URC

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he is missing the South African teams in Super Rugby. I most certainly am not missing the Kiwi teams and I am not missing Super Rugby...