Tightest race in years: Zwane, Jali and Shalulile chip for Player of the Season
The former have been pulling strings in the heart of midfield, while Shalulile is chasing Collins Mbesuma’s 25-goal record
10 May 2022 - 18:55
As the DStv Premiership campaign races to its conclusion next weekend, one Mamelodi Sundowns wrapped up last month, all eyes are on another race — Player of the Season...
