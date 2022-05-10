Fixtures nightmare: Confed to force Pirates’ games past end of PSL season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to be forced to abandon the tradition of having the last two rounds of fixtures played at the same time given that Orlando Pirates are on the verge of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Pirates' season now seems likely to have to be extended beyond the DStv Premiership's May 21 finish, and this has a knock-on effect in that Bucs' remaining league opponents will also complete the campaign late.

The Buccaneers have one foot in the continental final after they pulled off a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Al Ahli Tripoli in Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday in the first leg of the semifinal. They host Ahli in the second leg at Orlando Stadium this Sunday.

Because of the trip to Libya, Pirates had their match against Royal AM this past weekend postponed and they will also not be able to honour their fixture against Maritzburg United this coming weekend as they are hosting Al Ahli in the return leg. As is tradition, all the other DStv matches of the penultimate round are being played simultaneously, at 3pm on Saturday.

If Pirates reach the May 22 Confederation Cup final at a venue still to be announced, it gets even more complicated as their last match of the season in the Premiership's final round on Saturday May 21 against SuperSport United would also have to be rescheduled.

If Bucs are eliminated from the Confed Cup by Al Ahli this weekend, which seems unlikely given their two-goal lead, their fixtures may still go past May 21 as they are unlikely to be able to play three matches in seven days next week.