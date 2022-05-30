Reds lose on and off pitch as France blames Liverpool for crowd trouble
Liverpool fans caused initial problems after some supporters, including children, were tear-gassed: French minister
30 May 2022 - 19:00
The French government on Monday blamed massive ticket fraud and Liverpool’s handling of its fans for the crowd trouble which marred the club’s Champions League soccer final against Real Madrid in Paris at the weekend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.