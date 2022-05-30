‘Nothing heals Champions League failure’ — Sundowns skipper Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and goalkeeper Dennis Onyango says the club is still hurting from their Caf Champions League failure, despite huge domestic success.

Saturday's 2-1 Nedbank Cup final victory against Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg saw Sundowns complete a clean sweep of trophies in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Onyango and his teammates won the DStv Premiership, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns were knocked out of the Champions League by Petro de Luanda of Angola in the quarterfinals.

Having dominated the PSL for years, Sundowns’ bosses now most desire a second Champions League title to add to the 2016 success under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Nothing heals Champions League wounds, because it’s a bigger stage and a bigger trophy,” Onyango said.