Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory
Today in SA sports history: June 24
23 June 2022 - 20:19
1947 — SA cricket captain Alan Melville scores 117 at Lord’s, his fourth consecutive Test century in as many innings, but it’s not enough to prevent the follow-on in the second Test against England. Forced to bat again, Melville was dismissed for eight in the second innings later in the day. England won by 10 wickets the following day, knocking up the 26 runs needed to win in 12.1 overs. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.