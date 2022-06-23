×

Sport

Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory

Today in SA sports history: June 24

David Isaacson Sports reporter
23 June 2022 - 20:19

1947 — SA cricket captain Alan Melville scores 117 at Lord’s, his fourth consecutive Test century in as many innings, but it’s not enough to prevent the follow-on in the second Test against England. Forced to bat again, Melville was dismissed for eight in the second innings later in the day. England won by 10 wickets the following day, knocking up the 26 runs needed to win in 12.1 overs. ..

