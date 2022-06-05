Blast from the past: Naas one – Botha drop kicks Boks to victory over Irish
05 June 2022 - 19:51
1981 — Naas Botha lands three drops and a penalty to secure a 12-10 victory for the Springboks over Ireland in the second Test at Kings Park in Durban. Ireland scored the only try of the match through fullback Kevin O’Brien. SA won the series 2-0. ..
