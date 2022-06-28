×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

If the Kapp fits: Test century a career highlight for Proteas all-rounder

Marizanne Kapp hits maiden Test ton in just her second match, as she claims SA’s highest individual score

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
28 June 2022 - 19:49

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp described her sensational hundred on the opening day of the one-off Test against England at Taunton on Monday as a highlight of her cricketing career...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. After ‘special’ maiden Test ton, SA’s Kapp calls for more Tests for women Cricket
  2. Uncapped Tucker named in Women’s Proteas squad to face Ireland Cricket
  3. ‘I couldn’t just sit back’: why Ngidi joined the fight against GBV Sport
  4. No question about Moreeng’s job as women’s cricket coach, says CSA Sport

Most read

  1. Boks look to slowly blood youngsters among the seasoned campaigners Sport
  2. If the Kapp fits: Test century a career highlight for Proteas all-rounder Sport
  3. Bold investment: Bok brains trust’s selection of Jantjies is brave Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to fourth title defence Sport
  5. Blast from the past: quick-thinking Germishuys is Bok hero against Lions Sport

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms