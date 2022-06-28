×

World

SA and others caught between Putin and the West will have to pick a side

The West’s leaders, once the summits and family photos are over, must get the rest of the world out of this no-man’s land

28 June 2022 - 19:48 By Andreas Kluth

One purpose of summitry in a time of war is the “family photo” — or rather, the harmonious and resolute unity it’s meant to showcase. So it was at last week’s summit of the EU in Brussels and at this week’s gathering of the Group of 7 in the Bavarian Alps, and so it’ll be again when Nato leaders meet in Madrid in the coming days. ..

