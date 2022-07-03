Wilander slams toxic atmosphere in Kyrgios-Tsitsipas tussle

Swedish seven-time major winner calls for umpires to be stricter and be shown more respect by players

Seven-time Major champion Mats Wilander says he has never seen anything like the combustible atmosphere during the Wimbledon clash between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas and joined calls for umpires to be stricter about players’ misbehaviour...