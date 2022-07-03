Banyana ‘ready to go’ against Nigeria as they eye Wafcon trophy

Banyana Banyana’s arrival in Morocco has gone smoothly and confidence is high they can reach a second Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final in succession, and then try to finally also go one better, the team says.

Five-time bridesmaids Banyana open the 2022 tournament in Morocco against 11-time brides Nigeria at Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan on Monday night (7pm SA time). They will hope to still be in the tournament when the final is played in just under three weeks’ time, on July 23.

The South Africans arrived in Morocco a touch short on preparation. They played two friendly games ahead of the continental showpiece — a 3-0 loss to Zambia in February and a 5-1 drubbing by Netherlands in April.

They also played the final round of qualifiers, where they weren’t that impressive, against Algeria in February. But their training sessions in Rabat have proceeded without a hitch.

The Moroccan capital has been a cool for summer 24°C the past few days, and is scheduled to stay that way to Monday, so Banyana will experience for ideally mild evening temperatures in their game against Nigeria. The city is supposed to warm up to 32°C by next weekend.