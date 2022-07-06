CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Banyana’s victory has given us joy when we need it the most
As South Africans struggle through soaring inflation and dreaded load-shedding, Banyana have lifted our hearts
06 July 2022 - 21:06
It is at difficult times such as these that we realise how important it is to have something to help us forget our miseries — even for a few minutes. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.