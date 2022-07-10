×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Premium | Blast from the past: Iniesta goal seals Spanish fiesta for SA World Cup

10 July 2022 - 20:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1952 — Golfer Bobby Locke wins his third British Open title when he edges Australia’s future star, Peter Thompson, by one stroke after shooting a one-under-par 287 at Royal Lytham & St Annes. But Locke nearly missed play on the final day’s play of 36 holes after discovering his clubs were locked away. He had left them in the boot of his car in a private garage which was now locked. Luckily a milkman, who knew the owner, happened to pass by and he gave Locke a lift to get the keys and the South African arrived at the course just in time to get to the first tee to start the third round.   ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana strike gold against Mexico in LA Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Becker rains on Curren’s Wimbledon parade Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana blow away Pharaohs in Cairo Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lions down Boks in third Test at Ellis Park Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Matfield makes Bok debut as SA thump Italy Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Naas one – Botha drop kicks Boks to victory over Irish Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA’s Jobodwana lands World Student Games sprint double Sport
  2. Boks now forced to look at Biggar picture Sport
  3. Premium | Blast from the past: Iniesta goal seals Spanish fiesta for SA World ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Young or old, it’s green and gold that matters Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana strike gold against Mexico in LA Sport

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners