×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Banyana players in line to save face for SA at Thursday’s Caf Awards

With no men nominate for the prestigious awards, SA’s high-flying women footballers will fly the flag

19 July 2022 - 20:24
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the Caf Awards are back and women’s football could save face for SA again as men’s football continues to deteriorate...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. We wuz robbed: Zambian FA lodges complaint over ref in semifinal defeat to ... Soccer
  2. Caf boss Motsepe announces Super League with R1.6bn prize money Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane responds to fan's apology for criticising him at Al Ahly Soccer
  4. Banyana to meet hosts Morocco in Women’s Afcon final Soccer
  5. 'Bunch of winners! Bring it home': SA celebrates Banyana Wafcon semifinal ... Soccer
  6. One step left to glory: Banyana edge Zambia to reach Wafcon final Soccer

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Bolt’s charisma was equal to his incomparable athletic ability Sport
  2. Banyana players in line to save face for SA at Thursday’s Caf Awards Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Tons from AB and Ashwell set up Test win over England Sport
  4. Wenda Nel’s impact will be visible at the world championships in Oregon Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Crossbar denies Boks draw against All Blacks Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro