PAC asked Hlophe to investigate ‘whistle-blower’ claim of leak in public protector case
Judges who sat in the case said they had no knowledge of prior notification of judgment to ‘external parties’
31 August 2022 - 21:10
The president of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania this month requested an urgent investigation into “very disturbing information via a whistle-blower” — that “external parties, including members of the media and/or the ruling party”, had an earlier, separate notification of a judgment from the Western Cape high court about suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane...
PAC asked Hlophe to investigate ‘whistle-blower’ claim of leak in public protector case
Judges who sat in the case said they had no knowledge of prior notification of judgment to ‘external parties’
The president of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania this month requested an urgent investigation into “very disturbing information via a whistle-blower” — that “external parties, including members of the media and/or the ruling party”, had an earlier, separate notification of a judgment from the Western Cape high court about suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos