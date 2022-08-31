×

News

PAC asked Hlophe to investigate ‘whistle-blower’ claim of leak in public protector case

Judges who sat in the case said they had no knowledge of prior notification of judgment to ‘external parties’

31 August 2022 - 21:10
Franny Rabkin journalist

The president of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania this month requested an urgent investigation into “very disturbing information via a whistle-blower” — that “external parties, including members of the media and/or the ruling party”, had an earlier, separate notification of a judgment from the Western Cape high court about suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane...

