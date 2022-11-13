Soccer
Son going to Qatar with fractured eye socket
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Son Heung-min has been included in South Korea’s 26-man squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar despite suffering a fractured eye socket playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League earlier this month...
