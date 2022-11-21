Sport

Blast from the past: Four-try Slaptjips helps Boks fry the French in Paris

Today in SA sports history: November 22

21 November 2022 - 20:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1986 — Simon “Tsipa” Skosana narrowly fails in his bid to capture the WBA bantamweight title, losing on a 15th round knockout against Bernardo Pinango of Venezuela at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. The popular East Rand fighter dropped the champion in the seventh round, but in the eighth he suffered two bad cuts around his left eye and he bled profusely, hampering his performance. Pinango also fought dirty, landing more than 50 low blows, for which he received just three warnings from Colombian referee Uriel Aguilera. At the time of the stoppage Skosana was level on one card and two points behind on the other two. Years later Skosana described his corner as useless. “Four weeks before the fight I was offered a white cutman. But my black manager didn’t want a white guy in the corner. That’s why I lost,” the boxer said in an interview a few months before his death in 2009. That was the last world title fight to take place in South Africa until September 1991. Not long before this bout the WBA had taken the decision to suspend SA because of apartheid, allowing only fights that had already been signed to go ahead. As the WBA junior-lightweight champion, Brian Mitchell was allowed to keep the belt, but he wasn't permitted to defend it on home soil. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana shoot down Super Eagles Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Philander sparks dramatic Proteas comeback against Aussies Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Muis is the big cheese in British horse racing Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Scots break 33-year drought against Boks at Murrayfield Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Hall makes huge mark in Kanpur, but Proteas draw Test Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | South Africa 'A' embarrassed by fringe players up north Sport
  2. Unleashed Springboks seek consistency Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kgatlana goal for Banyana clips Super Falcons’ wings Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hall makes huge mark in Kanpur, but Proteas draw Test Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks must spring over this hurdle, even if it requires an ... Sport

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike