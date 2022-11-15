Blast from the past: Scots break 33-year drought against Boks at Murrayfield
Today in SA sports history: November 16
15 November 2022 - 20:47
1921 — Opener Charlie Frank scores 152 and Dave Nourse 111 in SA’s follow-on innings to draw the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers. They declared on 472/8 to set Australia a target of 266, but the home team managed to bowl only one over and four balls. The visitors had scored 450 in their first innings, with captain Herbie Collins making 203 and Jack Gregory 119. Claude Carter took 6/91. ..
Blast from the past: Scots break 33-year drought against Boks at Murrayfield
Today in SA sports history: November 16
1921 — Opener Charlie Frank scores 152 and Dave Nourse 111 in SA’s follow-on innings to draw the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers. They declared on 472/8 to set Australia a target of 266, but the home team managed to bowl only one over and four balls. The visitors had scored 450 in their first innings, with captain Herbie Collins making 203 and Jack Gregory 119. Claude Carter took 6/91. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos