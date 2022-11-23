Sport

Blast from the past: Boks edge England to finish year-end tour unbeaten

23 November 2022 - 21:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1906 — Paul Roos, the man who dubbed the South African rugby team the Springboks, captains the national side for the first time as they win the second match of their end-of-year tour. SA beat Ireland 15-12 in Belfast, scoring four tries and a penalty. It was only Roos’s second match for the Boks, having missed the first tour Test against Scotland, which SA lost 0-6...

