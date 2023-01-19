Blast from the past: Ntini joins elite Proteas 300 club
Today in SA sports history: January 20
19 January 2023 - 22:16
1973 — Manuel Francisco blows a 6-1 lead in the 21-frame final of the world amateur snooker championships in Cardiff, eventually going down 10-11 to Ray Edmonds of England. ..
Blast from the past: Ntini joins elite Proteas 300 club
Today in SA sports history: January 20
1973 — Manuel Francisco blows a 6-1 lead in the 21-frame final of the world amateur snooker championships in Cardiff, eventually going down 10-11 to Ray Edmonds of England. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos