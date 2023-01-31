Blast from the past: Player locks down East Rand Open win
1959 — Gary Player beats another South African golfing legend, Bobby Locke, in a thrilling finish to win the East Rand Open at Springs by two shots. Locke was seven shots behind at the 10th hole, and reeled off six birdies on the next eight holes to reach the 18th tee just one stroke behind. But he couldn’t produce more magic on the final hole. ..
1959 — Gary Player beats another South African golfing legend, Bobby Locke, in a thrilling finish to win the East Rand Open at Springs by two shots. Locke was seven shots behind at the 10th hole, and reeled off six birdies on the next eight holes to reach the 18th tee just one stroke behind. But he couldn’t produce more magic on the final hole. ..
