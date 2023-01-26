Blast from the past: Shoes and Fish shoot Bafana Bafana into Afcon semis
Today in SA sports history: January 27
26 January 2023 - 20:44
1963 — Indian golfer Papwa Sewgolum wins the Natal Open and receives his R800 cheque and trophy outside in the rain because he wasn’t allowed in the clubhouse because he was not white. He was the first golfer of colour to win a major golf tournament in South Africa. Minister of community development PW Botha claimed later Sewgolum did not have permission to compete. “No permit was issued to him authorising him to take part in the tournament and the question of what steps should be taken is under consideration.”..
