Chelsea take transfer rules gamble to give Potter ultimate selection headache
By spending more than £500m during the January transfer window, Chelsea are stretching the Financial Fair Play rules to the limit
01 February 2023 - 20:31 By Peter Hall
Languishing well below their usual league position and with Financial Fair Play regulators watching on intently, Chelsea got creative with their lavish January transfer spending, an outlay that gives coach Graham Potter the ultimate selection headache...
