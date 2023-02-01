15 — Sundowns have beaten all opposing teams in the DStv Premiership at least once this season, and by so doing they have equalled a 100% PSL record set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
17 — Sundowns have scored in 17 consecutive league games, their second-best run of scoring in the PSL after 20 in 1999. Orlando Pirates hold the PSL record for consecutive league games with a goal, netting in 29 straight matches in 2000-01.
6 — Sundowns have won six consecutive away league games to equal their joint-best run in the PSL (six away wins in a row in 2008). Only Manning Rangers (10 in 1996-97) and Kaizer Chiefs (seven in 2001) have had better away runs.
12 — Sundowns opened the scoring in 12 consecutive DStv Premiership matches. Their best run in the club's PSL history was 11 in 2013/14.
Statistics by OptaJabu
Numbers game: The astonishing stats behind Sundowns’ success this season
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns are playing breathtaking attacking football this season as they swagger their way to an almost certain record-extending sixth successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.
With 10 matches remaining in their season, the Brazilians are overwhelming favourites to defend their league championship title as they enjoy a 21-point advantage, albeit with second-placed Richards Bay having played two games less.
TimesLIVE looks at their staggering numbers so far this season:
7 — Sundowns have won all seven matches in all competitions in January 2023, the most wins by a team in a single month in PSL history.
50 — Sundowns became the fastest team to reach the 50-point mark in the PSL. They did so in 20 games to break the record previously held by Kaizer Chiefs of 21.
10 — Downs have won 10 consecutive home league games to equal the PSL record was set by themselves in 1999.
14 — With the win over Sekhukhune United last weekend, the Brazilians extended the PSL record for consecutive league wins to a staggering 14 matches.
10 — Rulani Mokwena is the first coach to win his first 10 league games in charge of a club in the history of the PSL.
Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United
15 — Sundowns have beaten all opposing teams in the DStv Premiership at least once this season, and by so doing they have equalled a 100% PSL record set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
17 — Sundowns have scored in 17 consecutive league games, their second-best run of scoring in the PSL after 20 in 1999. Orlando Pirates hold the PSL record for consecutive league games with a goal, netting in 29 straight matches in 2000-01.
6 — Sundowns have won six consecutive away league games to equal their joint-best run in the PSL (six away wins in a row in 2008). Only Manning Rangers (10 in 1996-97) and Kaizer Chiefs (seven in 2001) have had better away runs.
12 — Sundowns opened the scoring in 12 consecutive DStv Premiership matches. Their best run in the club's PSL history was 11 in 2013/14.
Statistics by OptaJabu
READ MORE
‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali
'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena
‘The PSL is extremely competitive’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena
Ten-man Sundowns beat Sekhukhune extending winning run to 14 matches
EXPLAINER | What is Financial Fair Play and how could it work in SA?
What Jabu Mahlangu got right, and wrong, about Sundowns and SA soccer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos