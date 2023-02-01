Soccer

Numbers game: The astonishing stats behind Sundowns’ success this season

01 February 2023 - 08:23
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal during the 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 28 2023 in Pretoria.
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate a goal during the 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 28 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns are playing breathtaking attacking football this season as they swagger their way to an almost certain record-extending sixth successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

With 10 matches remaining in their season, the Brazilians are overwhelming favourites to defend their league championship title as they enjoy a 21-point advantage, albeit with second-placed Richards Bay having played two games less.

TimesLIVE looks at their staggering numbers so far this season:

7 — Sundowns have won all seven matches in all competitions in January 2023, the most wins by a team in a single month in PSL history.

50 — Sundowns became the fastest team to reach the 50-point mark in the PSL. They did so in 20 games to break the record previously held by Kaizer Chiefs of 21.

10 — Downs have won 10 consecutive home league games to equal the PSL record was set by themselves in 1999.

14 — With the win over Sekhukhune United last weekend, the Brazilians extended the PSL record for consecutive league wins to a staggering 14 matches.

10 — Rulani Mokwena is the first coach to win his first 10 league games in charge of a club in the history of the PSL.

Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United

Confirming speculation in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates have signed tough midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula from AmaZulu.
Sport
1 day ago

15 — Sundowns have beaten all opposing teams in the DStv Premiership at least once this season, and by so doing they have equalled a 100% PSL record set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

17 — Sundowns have scored in 17 consecutive league games, their second-best run of scoring in the PSL after 20 in 1999. Orlando Pirates hold the PSL record for consecutive league games with a goal, netting in 29 straight matches in 2000-01.

6 — Sundowns have won six consecutive away league games to equal their joint-best run in the PSL (six away wins in a row in 2008). Only Manning Rangers (10 in 1996-97) and Kaizer Chiefs (seven in 2001) have had better away runs.

12 — Sundowns opened the scoring in 12 consecutive DStv Premiership matches. Their best run in the club's PSL history was 11 in 2013/14.

Statistics by OptaJabu

READ MORE

‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali’s agent, Mike Makaab, has provided an update on the contract negotiations between the player and the club.
Sport
22 hours ago

'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena

Trailblazing Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has paid glowing homage to his mentor and former boss Pitso Mosimane as the young coach continues ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘The PSL is extremely competitive’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena insists the DStv Premiership is “extremely competitive” and says his team's domination is down to the club and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ten-man Sundowns beat Sekhukhune extending winning run to 14 matches

It appears it will take something extraordinary to stop coach Rulani Mokwena’s Mamelodi Sundowns in their winning tracks.
Sport
3 days ago

EXPLAINER | What is Financial Fair Play and how could it work in SA?

The introduction of Financial Fair Play (FFP) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), adapted to South African conditions, could benefit small clubs’ ...
Sport
5 days ago

What Jabu Mahlangu got right, and wrong, about Sundowns and SA soccer

Jabu Mahlangu unleashed a can of worms in the raging debate he set off with his opinion that Mamelodi Sundowns are "destroying South African ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal Soccer
  2. 'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  4. 'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is ... Soccer
  5. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!