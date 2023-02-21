Glance at results of PSL ‘chasing’ teams makes for something of a horror show
Even the four second place ‘chasers’ may suddenly have a bad run and end up fighting relegation
21 February 2023 - 20:46
While there’s no debate that Mamelodi Sundowns will win the DStv Premiership for a record sixth time in a row this season, competition for second spot, which comes with a lucrative place in the Caf Champions League, remains wide open...
Glance at results of PSL ‘chasing’ teams makes for something of a horror show
Even the four second place ‘chasers’ may suddenly have a bad run and end up fighting relegation
While there’s no debate that Mamelodi Sundowns will win the DStv Premiership for a record sixth time in a row this season, competition for second spot, which comes with a lucrative place in the Caf Champions League, remains wide open...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos