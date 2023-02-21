“There could be a rush for tickets later in the week if they’re not sold out by Thursday.”
The Soweto derby is often sold out no matter the form of the Soweto giants.
Saturday’s match comes at a time when fifth-placed Chiefs are experiencing a poor run having won two, lost four and drawn one of their last seven matches in all competitions.
Third-placed Pirates might fancy their chances of winning their first derby in a while having lost the last four, as they are enjoying better form with five victories in six games.
The two teams are fighting to finish in second place to earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season. Chiefs have 28 points. Pirates have 31, 24 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Soweto derby tickets could be sold out by Thursday: SMSA CEO
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Around 38,000 tickets for Saturday’s Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium had been sold by midday on Tuesday, and Stadium Management South Africa CEO Bertie Grobbelaar believes the match will be sold out by Thursday.
A total of 84,700 tickets are on sale to the public with the cheapest costing R100.
“I see us selling out by Thursday. Obviously what plays a role is the time of the month. Most people have not been paid yet and it’s difficult times,” Grobbelaar said.
Mduduzi Shabalala grew up supporting Pirates but ‘will die a Kaizer Chiefs fan’
“There could be a rush for tickets later in the week if they’re not sold out by Thursday.”
The Soweto derby is often sold out no matter the form of the Soweto giants.
Saturday’s match comes at a time when fifth-placed Chiefs are experiencing a poor run having won two, lost four and drawn one of their last seven matches in all competitions.
Third-placed Pirates might fancy their chances of winning their first derby in a while having lost the last four, as they are enjoying better form with five victories in six games.
The two teams are fighting to finish in second place to earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season. Chiefs have 28 points. Pirates have 31, 24 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
READ MORE
Kaizer Chiefs management ‘fully behind’ under-pressure Arthur Zwane
‘I understand their frustrations’: Arthur Zwane on being booed by Kaizer Chiefs fans
How Pirates’ new signing Makhaula’s career turned for the good under Benni
Soweto derby was far from our minds: Almenara after Pirates’ unconvincing win
‘Next season Chiefs should be able to win everything’: ‘Itu’ Khune
Kaizer Chiefs stunned by Arrows ahead of Soweto Derby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos