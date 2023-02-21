Soccer

Soweto derby tickets could be sold out by Thursday: SMSA CEO

21 February 2023 - 16:51
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Mduduzi Shabalala (Chiefs), Siphiwe Mkhonza (formerly Chiefs), Makhehlene Makhaula (Orlando Pirates) and Ndumiso Mabena (Pirates) during the Soweto Derby press conference at Vodacom World in Midrand on February 20 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Around 38,000 tickets for Saturday’s Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium had been sold by midday on Tuesday, and Stadium Management South Africa CEO Bertie Grobbelaar believes the match will be sold out by Thursday.

A total of 84,700 tickets are on sale to the public with the cheapest costing R100.

“I see us selling out by Thursday. Obviously what plays a role is the time of the month. Most people have not been paid yet and it’s difficult times,” Grobbelaar said.

“There could be a rush for tickets later in the week if they’re not sold out by Thursday.”

The Soweto derby is often sold out no matter the form of the Soweto giants.

Saturday’s match comes at a time when fifth-placed Chiefs are experiencing a poor run having won two, lost four and drawn one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Third-placed Pirates might fancy their chances of winning their first derby in a while having lost the last four, as they are enjoying better form with five victories in six games.

The two teams are fighting to finish in second place to earn a ticket to play in the Caf Champions League next season. Chiefs have 28 points. Pirates have 31, 24 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

